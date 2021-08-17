Bossip Video

What in the mustache Monday is going on here?

Travis Kelce shaved off his signature beard and all HECK broke loose on the internet yesterday.

The Chiefs star tight end went viral for sporting a clean-shaven face. According to reports out of Kansas City, Kelce initially said “Sayonara” to his thick beard and went with just a mustache for a “Mustache Monday” a week ago. We guess, to seal the entire deal, he went ahead and shaved the mustache off, too, leaving numerous folks in shock.

People joked on Twitter that Kelce must have lost all of his melanin, rhythm, and soul when his reddish-brown follicles fell off of his face. Does he look WEIRD to YOU?

Dozens and dozens of sports fans on Twitter chimed in on Travis’s new look, and a lot wondered out loud if his girlfriend Kayla Nicole loved his new, cleanly shaven face.

Some folks even assumed Kayla must have called it quits with their swirlationship, as if Travis has shaved his face amid some kind of heartbreak.

Welp, Kayla is STILL around and responded to critics with “and Imma stick beside him.”

Well good for her! But that didn’t stop folks from flaming Travis’ transformation. Scroll down to see some reactions.