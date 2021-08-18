Bossip Video

Prayers up.

Comedian Tony Baker is doing his due diligence to ensure what caused him to sadly lose his 21-year-old son and two friends never ever happens again by petitioning to end street racing in Burbank, California.

Earlier this month we reported that Tony’s son Cerrain Baker was in a vehicle along with 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam and 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson when they were struck by another driver who had been street racing around 11:30 p.m. The three individuals were traveling in a silver Volkswagen that was unfortunately split in half and they were ejected from the vehicle.

Tony Baker broke his silence after the accident, saying he was “absolutely broken” after realizing his son’s fate. “I loved that boy so much,” he shared in an Instagram post. Since the accident, Tony has been sharing clips from a vigil set up for the three friends in their memory on the street where folks in the area say street racing has been a dangerous issue, which Tony added a friend referred to as “deadly” racing, hoping to get all street racing stopped in the area.

Last night, Baker revealed he’s started a petition to bring awareness to the Burbank Mayor so they can keep the city street racing free. His proposal includes:

1) Increasing police presence/patrols in the area in the late evening (9pm-3am). 2) Red light cameras and unmanned vehicles with radars/cameras inside. 3) Speed limit signs that flash when you are over the speed limit. 4) Speed bumps, and other speeding deterrents 5) Traffic lights need to alternate signals more often between (9pm-3am)

We hope Tony gets those signatures he needs!

If you would like to check out the petition, you can do so HERE.