Reality TV star and lauded Xscape singer Kandi Burruss is being all the way real with fans about how she stays looking so GOOD. The star took fans with her along the journey of her recent breast reduction surgery via her YouTube channel and got all the way candid with her surgeon on film.

Kandi, who trusted the same doctor who did Kenya Moore’s breast reduction last year, Dr. Chad Deal, vlogged her entire procedure, including the parts where she got candid about ALL of her previous work.

“I’ve tried a couple different things, I have done lipo before, gotten boobs, I got a boob reduction, I got another boob reduction, I’ve done a tummy tuck. As far as facial things, I don’t do anything to my face really but I’ve tried botox which is still relevant to this conversation.“

Kandi also shared that she previously did fat grafting to her breasts with fat removed from liposuction.

When sharing her reason for laying it all on the surgery table for youtube subscribers, Kandi Burruss expressed,

“I started thinking about this because I guess it’s been six, close to six weeks now, it’s been five and a half weeks. I decided to get my breasts reduced. And for me it was a whole thing of who I was gonna go to reduce my breasts. Was I gonna go out of town and do it? Was I gonna stay in Atlanta and do it? Was I gonna go to a doctor that was close to Atlanta and do it? Trying to find the time to do it… And while I was doing my research I was just like, so many people are doing work, so many people are doing things but nobody ever wants to talk about it. So I’m going to talk about it!”

Good for her! And she seems really happy with her results too. You can peep Kandi’s entire body work blog below!