People can’t stop buzzing about Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 casting rumors and a current housewife is weighing in.

As previously reported rumors are swirling that Porsha Williams is leaving and focusing on her own spinoff/ “Bravo’s Chat Room”, while newbies Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali are rumored to be out as well. There’s also a rumor that Cynthia Bailey might not return leaving the cast down to just Kandi, Kenya, and friend of the show/overdue potential peach holder Marlo.

The most consistent and plausible rumor however is that Sheree Whitfield is coming back.

Sheree recently hinted at her return after TMZ posted a story alleging that she’ll only be back if she’s given her rightful full-time peach.

“Sources close to production tell us she’s been communicating with ‘RHOA’ producers over the past several weeks about coming back, but reports that she’s 100 percent confirmed to return are inaccurate.

We’re told it’s looking good, but she only wants to be part of Season 14 if she’s cast as a regular housewife again … and won’t sign on the dotted line unless producers are on board with that.”

To that, Sheree posted a hint on IG saying;

“……. I heard that too!! #chatter #Ohthisisgettingjuicy,”

If you want Sheree Whitfield back on #RHOA, you’re got a good ally on your side because Kandi Burruss is all for it.

Kandi who confirmed she’ll be back for season 14 recently told Access Hollywood‘s Housewives Nightcap that she’ll always be down to share scenes with Sheree because she’s “good TV.”

“I always love Sheree,” said Kandi. “She’s always good TV to me. She’s had some very explosive moments in some of these past seasons. So, I’m here for it, honestly. If they decide that they want Sheree to come back, I’m here for it.”

She also added that they see each other around Atlanta and have a good relationship.

“I always considered myself to have a good relationship with Sheree,” said Kandi on Housewives Nightcap. “I mean, we’ve had our moments on the show where sometimes we didn’t see eye-to-eye. But, for the most part, you know, I still see her outside of the show sometimes. We still run into each other and I’ve got much love for Sheree.”





Should Sheree come back for RHOA season 14? We DEF think so!