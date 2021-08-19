Bossip Video

WE tv’s original investigative docu-series “The Mysterious Death of Eazy–E” is continuing on and there’s still a search for answers.

Ahead of tonight’s episode airing at 10 p.m. EST, BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look as Eazy’s daughter Ebie and ex Tracy discuss whether an acupuncture appointment could’ve caused the NWA rapper to contract the HIV virus. According to an expert, it’s not completely out of the question.

“If someone was to put the blood of an AIDS patient onto an acupuncture needle, how long would that still be effective?” asks Ebie. “How long would it last?” “There’s a lot of factors,” responds the expert. “But if we’re gonna generalize it, maybe a couple of hours, really. So in terms of if you can contract the virus, it’s not impossible by no means.”

Here’s more info on the series:

The four-part series, airing weekly on Thursdays at 10 PM ET/PT, explores the rap legend’s impact on the music industry and follows Eazy‘s daughter Ebie as she, her mother (and Eazy‘s ex) Tracy, and entertainment journalist Jasmine Simpkins search for answers around Eazy‘s controversial passing and look into some of the most popular conspiracy theories regarding his death.

Ebie, Tracy and Jasmine will test some of the long-standing theories around Eazy‘s passing, with the series including interviews with Eazy‘s associates and eyewitnesses of his final days, unseen footage and new revelations as they seek closure.

Will YOU be watching WE tv’s “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” Thursdays at 10?