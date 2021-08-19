Bossip Video

T-Pain has a lot of work on his plate, and he wants everyone to know that so they don’t get mad when he takes a while to reply.

After (hilariously) learning about the “request” section of Instagram DMs just recently and finally following up with peers who have been asking to work with him, T-Pain is revealing just how exhausting it’s been taking advantage of all these new opportunities.

He took to Twitter to talk about all of the pressure he’s been under recently.

“I wanna start this thread off by saying I’m definitely not complaining about this but I don’t think we know what kind of pressure we put on others,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a list of artists he’s doing features for, which includes Ty Dolla Sign, Carnage, Murda Beatz, Kelly Rowland, and Erica Banks.

The singer went on to clarify in the thread that this is only a list of artists who he’s agreed to work with but hasn’t had a chance to yet because of how crazy his current workload is.

“I literally can’t keep up with the ppl that aren’t on this list that hit me everyday,” he said. “This is the list of features I actually HAVENT done yet that I’ve gotten since the whole ‘situation’ a while back and I’ve promised to deliver. This is just features that I actually WANT to do. I’ve talked to these ppl personally and accepted the job.” He went on to say, “If you ask me for a feature at this point, just know that this list is in the order that the requests were received so there’s no way to get to the top of the list.”

As of now, there are 18 features that Pain has to work through before accepting any more. He also has all of the other ventures he’s working on outside of music, like his Nappy Boy Radio podcast, Nappy Boy Gaming, and developing his team of artists. Plus, he’s supposed to be working on his own music.

Pain revealed that not making time for himself and his work has been one of the main reasons why he pushed his solo album back several times.

“I’ve pushed my own album back 3 times because I’m making sure everybody else is good. I’m gettin to it I swear,” he wrote.

The artist closed the thread out by urging everyone to take time for themselves, saying it’s been taking so long for him to finish the features because he actually cares about them. That’s a message we can all take to heart.