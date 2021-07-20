Exclusive: Kevin Hart’s “Celebrity Game Face” Returns To E! This August Featuring T-Pain, Nelly, Ludacris And More! [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart is BYKE!

BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that “Celebrity Game Face” (executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart) will be returning to E! this August with new celebrity contestants and crazier games, as they go head-to-head with the hopes of winning the “Hart of Champion” trophy and awarded money for their charity of choice. Each team will compete in at-home games such as “Pardon My Pecker” where teammates must pop the most balloons with a chicken beak, “Cookie Face” where players place a cookie on their forehead and twist their face to the cookie in their mouth and “Blow Hard” where players blow out massive candles wearing a mouth stretcher.

These game names are off the chain! Did somebody hire one of our staffers to come up with these?

Celebrity pairings this season include: Aasif Mandvi & Shaifali Puri, Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins, D’Arcy & Jason Carden, Desus & Mero, Fortune Feimster & Jax, Gronk & Camille, Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen, Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd, Ludacris & Eudoxie, Nelly & Shantel Jackson, Susan Kelechi Watson & Napiera Groves, T-Pain & Vanessa Fraction and more!

Check out the promo for this season below:





These games look like so much fun. How do we get in on this?

“Celebrity Game Face” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, August 31 at 10pm ET/PT on E!