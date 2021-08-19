Bossip Video

Insta-beauty India Love, 23, has a new boxer boo to the surprise of many who think he was literally in a relationship one week ago. Lightweight boxer Devin Haney, 22, flaunted his new bae, India Love, all over social media leaving fans perplexed since it seemed like he was with his ex Jania Meshell, 21, earlier this month.

Chatter started after the boxer went live to talk to fans while in the elevator with a “mystery girl.” On the live stream, fans asked Devin about Jania who they assumed he was still dating. That’s when Devon clarified that he and model Jania Meshell were no longer together, right before turning his camera on India who didn’t seem to know she was being recorded.

“Don’t ask me about people that you don’t see me with no more. That means they faded away.”

In a second video that surfaced this morning, Devin and India didn’t appear to be bothered by any speculation, but people were still going in on the new couple and assuming India has been plotting on the young champ for some time.

“I’m sure India was playing her part on the sidelines the wholeeee time,” someone commented, attracting over 1,000 likes in agreement.

In any case, Devin and Jania, who has a child with rapper NBA Youngboy, have had a rocky relationship history. This year alone they’ve had at least three public breakups. In May the couple reconciled and seemed to be doing well but we guess something happened behind the scenes that caused them to wrap it up.