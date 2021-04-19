Bossip Video

NBA YoungBoy writes a letter from jail and addresses Wendy Williams, who has always had a lot to say about him.

Last month, NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Los Angeles, California after a Grand Theft Auto-style chase, in which he was able to get a smooth two stars. When the police tried to pull him over, he jumped out and escaped on foot, only to be located by a police K-9 quickly thereafter.

Since his arrest, everyone has had an opinion of his actions and used it as an excuse to bash the rapper. With his celebrity status, it’s easy to forget this is still a child who luckily made it out of his environment with his talent. While he might not make the best decisions, still, if you pay attention fully, you can see the progress as you would with any child becoming an adult.

One of the people who has been outspoken about him throughout his career has been Wendy Williams who, to be honest, is supposed to be that way because it’s her job. Still, NBA YoungBoy’s mother hasn’t taken too kindly to her criticism, taking to social media to cuss Wendy out for everything she has said in the past.

Now, the rapper has a response of his own.

“i can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but cant give them the time they truly deserve,” YoungBoy began his candid letter. “nobody understand me they never did shit some times i don’t understand myself but thats fine because im okay i aint looking for you to feel sorry i just ask for one thing- For you to let me suffer in peace.”

The rapper finished off his message with some kind words for Wendy.

“tell MS. WENDY WILLIAM i say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women i can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell,” he added.

Last month Williams publically slammed NBA YoungBoy following his high-speed face-off with police–wishing jail time on the rapper.

“He’s got to go to jail,” she explained to her audience during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that—bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?”

Hopefully, he’s able to regain his freedom and he and Wendy can connect in a way that gives them a better understanding of each other.