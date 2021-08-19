Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant just dropped her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, off at college–and it wasn’t easy.

On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a family photo to Instagram showing herself dropping the model off at the USC campus in Los Angeles. The picture features the two of them flashing big smiles along with Natalia’s younger sisters, Bianka and Capri.

While dropping off your child at school is a tough moment for any parent, this was obviously a lot more difficult for Vanessa and the entire Bryant family considering the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant.