Vanessa Bryant just dropped her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, off at college–and it wasn’t easy.
On Wednesday, the proud mom posted a family photo to Instagram showing herself dropping the model off at the USC campus in Los Angeles. The picture features the two of them flashing big smiles along with Natalia’s younger sisters, Bianka and Capri.
While dropping off your child at school is a tough moment for any parent, this was obviously a lot more difficult for Vanessa and the entire Bryant family considering the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant.
“Today was rough,” she wrote under the photo, admitting that big smile wasn’t her expression all day. “This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛.”
Vanessa’s caption is a reference to losing her husband and their 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The tragic accident also took the lives of seven others. Along with their family mourning two of its members, hence the peace sign emoji, Gigi also wore the number 2 on her basketball jersey.
Clearly, this was a hard day for everyone involved, but the USC campus being in Los Angeles has to help a lot–especially since Natalia was considering college in New York City.
Congratulations, Natalia!
