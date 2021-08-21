Bossip Video

Jordyn Woods has some words of encouragement for anyone who’s been “cancelled” in the past, including herself.

During Wednesday’s episode of MTV Cribs, which recently got revived, the IG model showed fans around her luxurious Los Angeles home. As she gave us a tour, Jordyn opened up a package containing T-shirts printed with the phrases, “Oh s*** I’ve been canceled” and “Please don’t cancel me.”

“They tried it already, I’ve already been in that position,” Woods said to the camera after seeing the shirts, obviously referring to her past drama with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, which ended her longtime relationship with the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan.

“I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn’t going to cancel you,” she continued, which is when her mom Elizabeth chimed in to say, “And that’s the truth.”

As you’ll recall, Woods was previously extremely close friends with Kylie Jenner and her famous family, which ended in 2019 following reports that Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend had hooked up with Woods. While Jordyn denied that having sex, she did admit the two of them kissed after a long night of drinking.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up shortly after, and since then, they’ve broken up and reconciled about 45 times due to more rumors of infidelity on Tristan’s part.

Considering the different treatment toward Jordyn and Tristan in this situation, Andy Cohen asked Khloé why she hasn’t “given the same pass to Jordyn as you did to Tristan?” during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion earlier this year.