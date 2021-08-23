Bossip Video

Wendy Williams has a brand new boo she’s “zippin’ it and zooin'” it with.

Over the weekend, the daytime talk show host proudly posted a mystery man that accompanied her to her son Kevin Hunter, Jr.’s 21st birthday party.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted!” Wendy captioned a pic of herself and a blonde man. “Even my boyfriend.”

This news comes after Wendy went public with businessman Mike Esterman earlier.

The two met during a dating game segment on her talk show and split up in May. Mike cited their schedules being “busy” as the reason behind the split.

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

He also told PageSix that he had pure intentions when he signed up to meet the radio legend.

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.” [..]

“I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more. She’s allowed to meet others, we’re not in that type of relationship. She will find someone,” he said.

Looks like she clearly has.

When Wendy returns from her hiatus, we’re sure she’ll share who her new boo is. Any guesses?