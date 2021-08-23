Bossip Video

COVID deniers are about to lose their s#!t…

If you live in the state of Mississippi and have contracted COVID-19, just know that regardless of how much you deny the existence of the deadly disease, the state is not playing ANY games with you. According to CBS17, the Mississippi State Department of Health has mandated that all persons who have tested positive for coronavirus isolate themselves or face a 5-year prison sentence in addition to a $5,000 fine. Cases in the state are going up rapidly, and extreme measures are now necessary to get the public to take the pandemic seriously.

All persons, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic). A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms. Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period (as above). The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).

The CDC reports that only 38% of the eligible population has been vaccinated making Mississippi the least medicated state in the United States.

Be on the lookout for viral videos of people being dragged away in handcuffs when the local constable shows up to arrest them for being inconsiderate morons. It should be a hoot.

What do you think about this new mandate? Is it appropriate or out of pocket?