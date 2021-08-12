Bossip Video

Chet Hanks continues his heel turn in becoming another anti-vaxxer who claims his immune system doesn’t need the shot.

Chet Hanks used to pop up on our timelines with his little fake accent, charming people through social media and going viral because people couldn’t get enough of him. Over the past year, that image has been slowly fading away, mainly due to allegations of abuse against his ex-girlfriend. A video surfaced of him bloody amid claims he yelled racial slurs at her. He tried to keep the ball rolling with white boy summer, but that ended quickly…It’s still summer, and when’s the last time you heard anything about it? Exactly!

Now, Chet is running around throwing anti-vax statements around, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chet Hanks has doubled down on his anti-vaccine stance in a new video posted to his Instagram, following a storm of criticism for a clip he posted Tuesday in which he derided mask-wearing, revealed he lied about having the virus and downplayed COVID-19 as “the flu.” In the new video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, a shirtless Hanks, who goes by the rap name Chet Hanx, begins by referencing the furore from his initial video. “OK, I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys. Real simple. OK. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine…I have the right to not get that s—,” Hanks said.

As the saying goes, clout is a hell of a drug and if white boy summer can’t get your attention, you can always go for low-hanging fruit like COVID-19. As we’ve seen over recent months, those who are the loudest about how they don’t want vaccines or mask mandates are the ones secretly vaccinated. More importantly, we hope no one takes medical advice from Chet Hanks, whose parents were some of the first people to catch COVID.