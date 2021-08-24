Bossip Video

What was happening here?

We have no idea why Blac Chyna was hanging out with Simon Guobadia’s attention-thirsty “associate” Jessica Harris but it went down at the Red Martini where the two appeared to enjoy each other’s company in VIP.

Chyna, who was there hosting Chaos Tuesdays at the buzzy Atlanta lounge, was all smiles while canoodling and snapping boo’d up pics with heart-eyed boo thang Lil Twin.

Peep some rather interesting pics below:

This random spotting comes a few months after Porsha’s scandalous shenanigans that started when she revealed her relationship with RHOA coworker Falynn’s estranged husband Simon Guobadia–a successful businessman worth a reported $40 million.

In a haze of what can only be described as delusion, Porsha claimed Simon’s divorce from Falynn was finalized which later was flagged as untrue.

She also claimed she’s only been seeing Simon for a month which also set off alarms and prompted Atlanta woman Jessica Harris to step forward with some receipts.

The self-described “real Jessica Rabbit” showed “proof” that she was just seeing Simon in April which overlaps with Porsha’s shaky timeline.

Bravo fan account @TakeYourZoloft stirred up loud chitter-chatter with pictures of a woman seemingly in Simon’s $330K Ferrari 812 Superfast with the businessman’s sweater by her lap.

Porsha later responded but quickly deleted it after seemingly realizing that the account wasn’t talking about her being in the Ferrari.

“Ha girl bye! Whose lap? But that’s a nice bag tho I’ll have to get me one. #ItWasntMe”

In an exclusive interview with theJasmineBRAND, Jessica called the businessman a “fraud” and questioned his “love” for Porsha considering that she met him on March 30, 2021, and they traveled together last month.

She continued, saying they had so much fun that he came back to her house to spend more time getting to know each other.

“He stayed at my house for like two more hours, talking about his divorce. Just saying like, you know, like how depressed he was, he couldn’t sleep.”

According to Jessica, they not only hung out publicly but he allegedly even gifted her money.

As for the love that Simon now claims to have with Porsha, Jessica believes he’s a “fraud.”

“How’d you find love while you were over here whipping me around in that Ferrari going 100 mph, and my f**king hair all over the place, got me looking crazy in these pictures. How you do that?”

At this point, she’s on minute 27 of her 15 minutes that ended months ago but, hey, we can’t knock the hustle.