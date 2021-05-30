Blac Chyna is pointing out the double standards that exist when it comes to the media and the public’s treatment of her and other Black women versus the Kardashian/Jenner sisters.
The former Rob & Chyna star decided to share her thoughts about the famous family on Instagram earlier this week, reposting a clip of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian with Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a promo for their E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Without giving much context, she captioned the video, “If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto, BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs” with the thinking emoji.
It doesn’t quite make sense why Chyna chose this clip to send her message, going back to 2020 to repost a video from Kim K’s surprise birthday party where all the sisters are dancing–but her message still stands.
While Kim had all four of her children with her husband, Kanye West, she did get pregnant with North before they were married–and now, they’re getting a divorce. Kourtney also had all of her children with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, but they never got married and broke up soon after having their last child.
We all know the story of Khloé and Tristan, and while it looks like they’re still together and trying for another child, they’ve certainly had their fair share of “baby mama drama.” And Kylie had her child, Stormi, with Travis Scott, who she’s no longer with.
Beside Kendall, who doesn’t have any children, the remaining sisters could all, technically, be baby mamas,
In her lawsuit, Chyna says the Kardashian/Jenner family conspired to have E! executives cancel season two of the show, Rob & Chyna. She is accusing the defendants of spreading lies about her to the network, which resulted in her losing out of millions. The Kardashian family has denied the whole thing.
