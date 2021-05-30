Without giving much context, she captioned the video, “If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto, BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs” with the thinking emoji.

It doesn’t quite make sense why Chyna chose this clip to send her message, going back to 2020 to repost a video from Kim K’s surprise birthday party where all the sisters are dancing–but her message still stands.

While Kim had all four of her children with her husband, Kanye West, she did get pregnant with North before they were married–and now, they’re getting a divorce. Kourtney also had all of her children with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, but they never got married and broke up soon after having their last child.

We all know the story of Khloé and Tristan, and while it looks like they’re still together and trying for another child, they’ve certainly had their fair share of “baby mama drama.” And Kylie had her child, Stormi, with Travis Scott, who she’s no longer with.

Beside Kendall, who doesn’t have any children, the remaining sisters could all, technically, be baby mamas,