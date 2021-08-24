Bossip Video

Yung Bleu is calling out police officers in Gainesville, Georgia over his claims that he was racially profiled.

The rapper took to Instagram this week to make his accusations public, explaining that he was trying to buy a trailer for his upcoming Moon Boy Tour when the owner of the trailer company called the police. The Alabama native shared two videos of his interactions with local authorities alongside a lengthy caption, which is now deleted.

“These Gainesville, Ga police officer are racially profiling us!” he wrote under the post. “They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was a old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud! I was just trying to buy a trailer!”

In the second video, he went on to explain that the owners called the police because they dealt with a suspected fraud incident the week before. According to the Shade Room, Bleu had been waiting outside the trailer store for around 10 minutes before cops made their way to the scene. Eventually, Bleu left, because there was no cause for cops to question him. Unfortunately, he encountered another officer on the highway.