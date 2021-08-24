Bossip Video

J.R. Smith is begging anyone who constantly cracks jokes involving him and his supposed affinity for Hennessy to find a new topic.

The baller, who recently enrolled in North Carolina A&T, just called out House of Highlights over a post that paints him in a bad light. The photo and caption perpetuated the ongoing narrative that Smith is a frequent drinker of Hennessy, despite the NBA player previously saying he’s only had three glasses of the cognac in his life.

Of course, the Instagram post has since been deleted, which showed J.R. walking through campus with the caption, “He really off the Henny rn.” In response, Smith commented, calling on House of Highlights to do better.

“Ight that Henny s**t really not funny tho can y’all try a different joke,” Smith wrote, adding that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the student who took the original video. “Not really mad at the kid honestly they gone say whatever but [House of Highlights] the disrespect y’all post it’s truly enough.” He continued, “As a Black man in America y’all still can’t move on from the bull***t that people continue to put on your name! Not one positive post about going to school an trying to better myself! Y’all make it look so weak/corney to inspire my people to want to do better you consistently bring up an post bull***t.”

After setting the record straight, J.R. retweeted some fan love when he spotted an alum asking her followers to give him “his space and privacy.”