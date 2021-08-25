There’s enough dustiness in this story to affect airplane visibility.
Conservative cohorts Candace Owens and Kimberly Klacik are currently involved in some not-so-friendly fire over salacious claims and allegedly unfounded rumors. Let’s dive deeper into the ashy abyss, shall we?!
According to the Baltimore Sun, Klacik, a failed Republican congressional candidate in Maryland, has filed a lawsuit against her sister-in-slimy-conservatism after Owens took to Instagram claiming that Klacik had committed campaign fraud, used drugs, and was both a “madame” and dancer at a strip club owned by her husband. Lots to unpack there. The suit states that Klacik lost a book deal and numerous fundraising opportunities after Owens’ 44-minute IG live session that tanked her reputation with a “nationally recognized vendor”.
In the video, Owens says she is “not an investigative journalist,” and “could not confirm” any of the criminal allegations she makes against Klacik. But she went on to accuse Klacik of “money laundering, tax fraud and campaign fraud,” as well as paying vendors to “move money off the books” and working to recruit strippers for a strip club Owens says Klacik’s husband owns, according to the lawsuit.
Ultimately, we just feel bad for whoever has to pick up all the feathers after this chicken fight.
