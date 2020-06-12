Dave Chappelle Takes Aim At Candace Owens In New Special
“Kick Her In Her Stinky P****”: Dave Chappelle BLASTING KKKandace Owens In Comedy Special Has Brought The PETTIEST Jokes
Dave Chappelle really gave us a gift. He released a new special at the dead of night on Netflix and Youtube called “8:46” about George Floyd and the craziness going on in the country and the world. It’s a deep, poignant, unreal 27-minute special that everyone is moved by.
He also sprinkled in some laughs here and there. One of the funniest bits was his comments on Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham. He ROASTED the hell out of Candace, saying that “She’s the worst, I can’t think of a worse way to make money, she’s the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f**** life.”
Whoo buddy. That’s not it.
She talked about Owens’ “stinky p***.” It was glorious. The internet went crazy over it. Hit the flip and see…
