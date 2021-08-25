Bossip Video

A woman finds herself banned from a Belgian zoo after taking it too far with her love for a chimpanzee.

Love is a powerful thing, it can make people happier than they have ever been, but it can also ruin every ounce of happiness they have in them. Sometimes, love will have people out here doing the craziest things and risking it all just for companionship. Love is simply dangerous and when you sprinkle in a little desperation, it’s a bad combination.

According to TMZ, one woman’s desperation led her to believe she found love at a local zoo with a animal housed inside the zoo…and it didn’t end well for her.

The lady’s name is Adie Timmermans, and she just got the boot from the Antwerp Zoo after a 4-year “affair” she’d carried on with one of their chimpanzees, a male named Chita … per reports. Apparently, she’d stop by weekly and interact with the thing behind glass. As for why she got banned … turns out, Timmermans’ affection for the little guy was screwing with his ability to socialize with the other chimps in his habitat. The zoo reportedly said Chita was being isolated after visiting hours … which is something that happens, it seems, if one starts to get too close to humans. Makes sense — word is Chita used to be an actual pet, so his fondness for people isn’t really his fault, we suppose. Don’t worry … this unrequited passion didn’t get physical — they say it amounted to blowing kisses and waving and whatnot. So, no monkey sex or anything … thank God.

Of course, Mrs. Timmermans isn’t happy and is pleading her case that everyone else can go see her boo, but not her? She even went to the extreme and said Chita is all she has left in her life. The zoo, in her mind, is ruining her life and taking away her reason for living. It’s a sad situation and hopefully someone can get her some help to understand how ridiculous this is.