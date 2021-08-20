“Love And Marriage” Exclusive: Destiny Shocks Everyone After She And Melody Argue At Dinner!

It’s FriYay! The weekend is here and we’re one day closer to a new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”.

Fortunately for y’all we have an exclusive sneak peek preview clip of Saturday’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” for your viewing pleasure right now. There’s been A LOT of tension amongst the women over the last few episodes, but this time there’s a riff amongst some unlikely suspects. When Melody starts talking about how she and Martell have been in therapy about co-parenting peacefully and creating healthy boundaries, Destiny has something to add — but things go left and the best friends end up at each other’s necks. When Destiny decides to leave the ladies early everyone is taken aback.

Wow… We hate that it had to go that way, but maybe it was just for Destiny to walk away from the table. Obviously we’re expecting this to be an ongoing issue as the season progresses.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tension continues at Taco Tuesday between Melody and Destiny. Tisha wants to continue therapy, but Marsau refuses. Tiffany tries to apologize about bringing up Monster vaping, but no one will let it go. Wanda tries to get Melody and Martell back together.

A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday at 9pm EST on OWN