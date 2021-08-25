Bossip Video

Just send him to Hell already.

Dylann Roof will remain in prison while he awaits his date with death. The white man convicted of murdering nine Black people inside the Mother Emanuel AME Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina attempted to skirt responsibility for his heinous crime by appealing his conviction under the premise that he was “incompetent” to stand trial.

Anybody who can pull the trigger enough times to murder nine people is plenty competent.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel unanimously rejected the soup cookie’s claim according to the AP report.

In his appeal, Roof’s attorneys argued that he was wrongly allowed to represent himself during sentencing, a critical phase of his trial. Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health, “under the delusion,” his attorneys argued, that “he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record.”

Let his lawyers tell it, ol’ boy’s conviction and sentence should be vacated. Not happening on these judges’ watch.

“No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did. His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose,” the judges wrote.

Dylann Roof became the first person in American history to be sentence to death for a hate crime. We only wish there were even harsher penalties for people like him than those that currently exist.