Letitia Wright was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following an incident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress was reportedly injured during a shoot for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which is currently shooting in Atlanta.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel told Variety on Wednesday, August 25.

The film shoot was happening overnight in Boston, while the production for the rest of the sequel is based in Atlanta. There is currently no impact to the movie’s shooting schedule. In the first Black Panther film, Wright was introduced to the public as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister to T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. She also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler, started in June 2021. As of now, plot and cast details are being locked up tight, but we expect that the main cast members–Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett–to return for the sequel to the award-winning movie.

Of course, we already knew the filming process for the Black Panther sequel would be tough with Boseman’s absence, but incidents like this make the process that much harder. Luckily, it seems like Wright’s injuries aren’t too serious.