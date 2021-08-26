Bossip Video

The Internet gasped in horror when Tessica Brown, infamously dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl”, slathered her tresses with the powerful adhesive before it was surgically snipped out, but a story involving a strong sealant and a night of gorilla grip could give her a run for her money.

An investigation has been launched into the death of Salman Mirza, a 25-year-old man from India who passed away this week from using a high-powered epoxy resin as a form of contraception.

Yes.. you read that right.

The Times Of India notes that Mirza and his ex-fiancée checked into a hotel in Juhapara for a night of naughty fun on June 22. Authorities say the couple took a number of drugs before they decided to have sex. Once they realized they had no condom, Mirza took it upon himself to seal his private parts with a powerful epoxy agent as an alternative. The report notes that the former couple usually kept the tough adhesive on them as they occasionally used the substance with whitener “to inhale the mixture for a kick.”

Shortly after their sneaky link, Mirza was found unconscious in a shrub nearby the hotel. His friend identified as Firoz Shaikh discovered him passed out the following day.

Shaikh took Mirza home but his condition quickly worsened, the report added. He was later transported to the hospital where he eventually died of multiple organ failure. Doctors believe the powerful drug cocktail he consumed before love-making along with the glue attributed to his unfortunate swift demise.

Mirza’s family is now accusing his ex-fiancée of applying the adhesive.

“We are waiting for the report on the deceased’s viscera sample that has been sent for forensic examination,” Deputy Police Commissioner Premsukh Delu said.

If you’re wondering what happened to his ex-fiancée’s you know what…we’re equally pondering the same thing. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate story all around.

