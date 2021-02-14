We Are Not Stupid People… “SNL” Pokes Fun At Gorilla Glue Girl In Sketch Featuring Regina King

Were you watching?

This weekend Regina King had her turn hosting “Saturday Night Live” and we think sis really did an incredible job. Of course “SNL” couldn’t pass up the chance to create a skit about this week’s most popular topic — GORILLA GLUE. Check out the sketch below — and make sure you watch the full thing because Lil Uzi Vert and his 24 million dollar forehead stone also catch a stray!

The sketch is getting a lot of attention on social media, both positive and negative.

Some folks believe the skit was racist:

Did you find the skit to be funny or offensive? Are the writers at “SNL” just doing their jobs?

We thought they got in some really funny lines, like “every day as many as one people fall victim of using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product,” and “you should not have to go through life like a Lego man.” We also loved when Regina moved her head and her ponytail just stayed frozen in the same stiff position.

It’s hard these days to make any comedy that doesn’t offend somebody.

In related news, we likely have some “Brigerton” skits to look forward to next week as NBC just revealed Regé-Jean Page, the star of the Netflix series, will make his hosting debut next Saturday, February 20th. Bad Bunny was also announced as the musical guest for the first time. Anybody surprised at “SNL” jumping Regé to the front of the line like that? He is a pretty captivating and charismatic. The British star was recently nominated for a SAG Award and NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes produced series.

Will you be watching?