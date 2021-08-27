Bossip Video

Baby Keem is a name that you need to know if you don’t already. The young musical prodigy is responsible for quite a bit of your favorite music but perhaps that’s a story for another time.

Right now, the focus is Keem’s newest single “family ties” that features his Pulitzer Prize-winning family member, Kendrick Lamar. The track is produced by a bevy of talented individuals including Keem himself, Cardo, Outtatown, Roselilah, Jasper Harris, Frankie Bash and Deats. “family ties” serves as the first single from Keem’s highly-anticipated new album The Melodic Blue.

If you listen, you’ll hear Keem explain how his relationship with Kendrick has helped him achieve a certain level of success and what their family legacy will stand for when it’s all said and done. Peep the song and accompanying music video below.





Play



If you’ve listened to any of Keem’s previous work like 2018’s The Sound of Bad Habit or 2019’s DIE FOR MY B****, It goes without saying that his music is absolutely fire-starting and “family ties” is no different. That said, Now that Keem has publicly established his familial and creative relationship with Kendrick, we expect that we will get to know him much better via the music on The Melodic Blue.

What do you think of Baby Keem’s new banger? Sound off in the comment section below!