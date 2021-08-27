Bossip Video

Former New England QB Scott Zolak claims Cam Newton is distracted by rap music and should turn it off, despite Cam not playing rap music anywhere publicly during an official game.

When it comes to football and the position of quarterback, traditionally, it has been a good ole boys club. A quarterback’s positions used to always go to white men who were seen as the face of the team. Before, you had very few Black quarterbacks leading the team, but in recent times, that has all changed.

With the shift, every Black quarterback is watched under a microscope and criticized for just about anything. One QB who has always dealt with the repercussions of this is Cam Newton. No matter what Cam does, it upsets people and rubs them the wrong way from the way. From the way he dresses to his victory dances, it just makes the racism flare-up.

According to TMZ, recently, former New England QB Scott Zolak decided to publicly offer his opinion on Cam with just enough dog whistles to show us we still have a ways to go.

Zolak — who played for New England from 1992 through 1998 — was reporting from Pats practice Thursday … when he made the wild claim, saying he believes Cam is straight-up “distracted” by rap songs that blare over the team’s speakers during workouts. “I’d turn off the rap music first of all,” Zolak said on 98.5 “The Sports Hub.” “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he’s dancing.” Zolak continued, “He can’t help himself.” The 53-year-old former signal-caller then said it’s a stark difference when compared to Patriots backup QB Mac Jones, who he said “looks like he came to work again.”

We believe he was saying enough for you to get the picture. One would think if music is being played, it would also be played during that same workout Mac Jones is a part of, but what do we know? Cam is used to these types of statements and they won’t bother him at all heading into this season.