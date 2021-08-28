Bossip Video

Last weekend it was reported that Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19.

The good news is that Rev. Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, while his wife has been moved to an intensive care unit, according to a family statement released Friday. Jacqueline Jackson is not on a ventilator but she is receiving increased oxygen in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital according to The Daily Mail.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple´s five children, said that his father’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but his Parkinson’s has gotten worse, so he’s been transferred to Chicago’s Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he’ll immediately begin intensive occupational and physical therapy. He’s also pleading with everyone to get vaccinated.

“Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care,” he said. “We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease.”

Jackson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, has not been vaccinated. He said his wife didn’t get vaccinated because she has a ‘preexisting condition’ they were worried about. He did not go into detail about the condition.

We will continue to keep the Jacksons in our prayers and hope for a speedy recovery. Updates will be provided as they become available.