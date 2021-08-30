Bossip Video

Snoh Aalegra couldn’t let rumors about her relationship with Joe Budden go on any longer than a few minutes before she shut them alllll the way down on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Myspace, Tumblr, Vine, and Friendster.

The rumors all started when Joe Budden took to Instagram with a picture of him and Aalegra, uploading a candid shot of him talking into the singer’s ear at the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club.

“And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….. 😭😩 (she’s not for play!!)” he wrote in his caption.

While most of the comments under the podcast host’s post were his fans making fun of him, knowing Snoh probably wanted nothing to do with him, others took the snap as a sign of their relationship, asking if they were dating.

But Ms. Aalegra didn’t let those few folks questioning their relationship status do so for long, immediately taking to every social media app to address the photo and shut those rumors DOWN.

“So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ???????” she asked in a tweet. “You guys are actually insane. Get a life!”

That’s when fans started laughing at the fact that she was seemingly so disgusted by the dating rumors that she had to issue a statement…well, everywhere, which she had a good laugh at.

Poor Joe. Podcast flaming session incoming.