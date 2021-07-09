Bossip Video

Snohing in LA

There’s no place like LA that’s booming with exclusive celebrity events like Snoh Aalegra’s snazzy album release party for newly released album “Temporary Highs In the Violet Skies” (featuring Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy).

The anticipated follow-up to her 2019 gem “Ugh, Those Feels Again” is the perfect soundtrack for day party pre-gaming or late night drives this summer as we continue to ease back outside.

Celebrity guests included 6lack, Quincy, Kelly Rowland, Chris Bosh, Draya Michele and “Insecure” star Sarunas Jackson who enjoyed D’USSE cocktails served by anonymous sexy hands at super cool venue Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood.

Peep more pics below:

This comes just a week after Chloe Bailey, Ryan Destiny, Saweetie, and Normani linked up to celebrate Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” album release at a star-studded bash powered by Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70, and Jane Walker By Johnnie Walker in LA.

Other celebrity guests included Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow, Khalid, and more.

A week earlier, Gunna celebrated his birthday with back-to-back bashes that started at Atlanta’s famed Gold Room and continued at the Highlight Room in Hollywood.

The star-studded affair brought out Drake, Future, Young Thug, Doja Cat, 24Kgoldn, Justin Combs, Tristan Thompson, Metro Boomin, Scott Storch, Wale, Nav, and many more.

Aside from big steppa bashes, stars have flocked to super-sized events like the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Party in The Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain that brought out LeBron and Savannah James, Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle and more for a night of looney games, carnival-style gags and good vibes with a splash of silly.