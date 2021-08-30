To make matters all the more heart-wrenching, Naomi revealed that despite her many accomplishments, she’s never told herself “good job.”

“I’ve never told myself that I’ve done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better,” she added. “I know in the past some people have called me humble but if I really consider it I think I’m extremely self deprecating. Every time a new opportunity arises my first thought is, ‘wow, why me?'”

That’s when Osaka reveals had a change of perception, writing, “I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’m gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should.”