Yahya & Jason got ’em goin’ crazy

That sound you’ve been hearing is panties exploding thanks to Yahya Adbul-Mateen II and Jason Momoa linking up in a now viral video that stirred up a massive thirst explosion across social media.

The video shows the two stars bromancing (presumably on set of the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel) as Jason promotes Yahya’s new movie “Candyman” that won the box office this past weekend ($22 million).

Naturally, seas of lusties flooded Twitter with pearl clutch-worthy replies that ranged from nasty to medium nasty to extra nasty without any semblance of chill.

Since his breakthrough role in HBO’s “Watchmen,” fans have openly thirsted over the rising superstar who recently opened up about what it means to be sexy in a cover interview with Essence Magazine.

“I don’t think sexy tries. Ease is sexy. It’s nice to have a little bit of mystery, and if I’m being perfectly honest, it’s not for me to say whether I’m attractive or not. It’s for me to have self-confidence. Confidence is sexy…”

He also revealed whether there’s a RomCom in his future.

“We need more romance…We have adventure. We have action. We’ve got a lot of stories about trauma, because trauma is very present in our world right now. But we also need love. We need more straight-up, old-school romance. I don’t mind putting my hand up and stepping into that place to say, ‘I’ll be your man, girl.’ I don’t mind that at all…”

As for Jason, well, he’s a seasoned panty-melter who recently reassured fans that he washes himself when celebs randomly admitted their washclothless ways during the mustiest week ever.

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f***ing water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

Where do Yahya and Jason rank on Hollywood’s sex symbol list? Tell us in the comments and peep the hilariously lusty reactions to the video below: