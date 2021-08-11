What’s that smell??

There’s a washclothless war brewing in Hollyweird where proudly unwashed celebs are revealing their musty malevolence despite having access to the finest soaps, loofahs, body-cleansing cloths and showers in the whole entire world.

For reasons that remain unknown, A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal, along with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, recently woke up, splashed water on their barely-washed bodies and happily blabbered about their very questionable hygiene habits in a stressful trend causing that lingering odor on social media.

Things got so musty that The Rock felt the need to speak out and confirm that he showers regularly.

So happy to hear that the rock showers 3 times a day pic.twitter.com/lMb4eyRnHg — HeyItsBoh Wore a Maid Outfit (@HeyitsbohTTV) August 9, 2021

“I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” he tweeted Friday. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”

Jason Momoa also made it known that he has a great relationship with water unlike his unwashed peers.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”

Chris Evans: “I shower all the time!” pic.twitter.com/7nG3glPZuE — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) August 6, 2021

In an almost obligatory video, Chris Evans joined the growing list of celebs on the right side of hygiene history.

And, most recently, Cardi B chimed in with her reactions to Hollyweird’s shower-less shenanigans in Hollywood.

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” she tweeted after several stars admitted to skipping showers, baths and deodorant.

Are there any other celebs who haven’t publicly addressed their hygiene habits but you suspect don’t wash? Tell us down below and check out the most questionably hygiened celebs on the flip.