We are so saddened to report about this beautiful young woman whose life was cut short.

Janae Gagnier was a 33-year-old model and social media influencer, more popularly known by her Miss Mercedes Morr moniker. According to Click 2 Houston reports, Gagnier’s body was found at her home in the Cortland Apartments, in Richmond, TX at approximately 4:30 pm Sunday, August 29. According to a news release, police made the grisly discovery while conducting a welfare check at the home.

The suspect in the case has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, whose body was also discovered at the crime scene. Accorto was linked to an address in Florida. Police do not believe there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim and suspect the deaths are likely a case of murder-suicide.

The official cause of death for both Gagnier and Accorto are pending autopsy results from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner

Gagnier had over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. This week, as news spread of her death, the comments under her photos on the platform were flooded with condolences from artists and celebrities including K. Camp, Deelishis, YBN Almighty Jay, Trap Beckham, DJ Nasty and more. Shad Moss (Bow Wow) wrote, “Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa.”

Richmond Police are currently investigating to determine a motive in the case.

