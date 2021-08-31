‘Tomorrow War’ Is The Futuristic Creature-Feature To Watch Before An Alien Invasion

Have you seen ‘The Tomorrow War’?

Bossip Editors Alex and Janeé showed up ready to battle it out in conversation over one of our final BOSSIP summer movie guide picks, ‘The Tomorrow War,’ currently streaming on Amazon Prime. But instead of being at odds, both of our editors agree that ‘The Tomorrow War’ delivers in a major way.

Check out ‘The Tomorrow War’ episode of Bossip Summer Movie Guide below: