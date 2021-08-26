Did you watch?

Our editors Janeé Bolden and Danielle Canada get into sun-splashed swoonfest “Resort To Love” that continues to reign as the most popular RomCom on Netflix (for now).

Aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) is hired to perform at a luxury resort in Mauritius only to discover she’ll be the entertainment for her ex-fiancé’s wedding.

Already in the midst of a music career meltdown, Erica tries to keep her past relationship a secret from the bride-to-be Beverly (Christiani Pitts), but she finds herself back in her feelings about her ex Jason (Jay Pharoah), even though his brother Caleb is (Sinqua Walls) making his best effort to keep them from falling for each other AGAIN.

Check out the full episode of “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide” for more on ‘Resort To Love’ below:

Did you see this film yet? What were your thoughts? Would you perform at your ex-fiancé’s wedding if the price is right?

Stay tuned for more episodes of the ‘BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide.’