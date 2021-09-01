Bossip Video

It seems like every six months to a year, folks are in an uproar over K. Michelle’s looks.

The reality star has been open about having plastic surgery in the past, even sharing updates with fans about her invasive silicone removal surgery after getting the foreign substance injected into her buttocks years ago, with it eventually causing health complications for her. K. revealed she had SIXTEEN surgeries in an effort to reverse the damage and finally she’s silicone-free and showing off her happiness online.

More recently, K. has been a trending topic of discussion over her pretty face card that people continue to. The R&B and Country singer shared a photoset from her modeling in full glam on a parking deck on Instagram and attracted thousands of comments over her cosmetically cute looks.

K. has admitted to having fillers and a nose job. She’s also been open about having breast implants and dental work.

Fans pointed out that K. has “never looked better” and agreed that she was “aging backward” in her comments but soon the conversation spilled onto Twitter where people projected how they truly felt about her facial transformation.

Yesterday, Sherhonda Gaulden — the mother of rapper NBA Youngboy — gave her two cents on the topic. She even shared a side-by-side of K. Michelle before and after on her IG page, writing:

K Michelle I don’t know if this good [or] bad I wouldn’t know who I really am she looks like a new person it scares me people can do this but she beautiful both ways.

Fan reactions varied on K’s latest LEWK but several people agreed that K looks GREAT! So far, K has been keeping hush on the topic, as she should.

The singer is instead focused on music and is exploring country, a genre she’s been excited to get into for years.

Are YOU feeling it?