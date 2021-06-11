Bossip Video

Singer K. Michelle has responded to critics and folks who were flat out in awe of her beauty.

Fans commented on how “different” she looked but also gave her props after she shared photos of herself all glammed up. K. Michelle’s new look immediately sparked Moniece Slaughter comparisons and now she’s clapping back at folks with rude things to say about it.

K. went live on Instagram last night to address all of the tweets and comments about her changing her face with bleaching and surgery, denying she’s bleached her skin — BUT in an interesting revelation, Kimberly admitted to knifing up her nose a few years ago, something she’s never admitted to before. While tears rolled off her face K spoke directly about the assumptions:

“So like, what? Six years ago I got a nose job. So what! I am not going to look the same after fighting for my life for three years. And I like how I look and it’s what God allowed. Y’all haven’t even seen me in years. I don’t post or none of that. I’m more pissed than anything because…you’re going to find something. It’s like people just can’t be!”

K. has been open over the last few years about her troubles with getting illegal butt injections and her difficult journey removing them. She continued, reminding everyone how unapologetic she is about her plastic surgery journey.

“I’m using my voice! I will always use my voice to help. Just shut the f*ck up. I can’t help who I am and I’m sorry I look fucking good and I’m sorry if it bothers that I look pretty. I’m so sorry that that bothers you but I don’t know what a bleach is, where to get it. I’ve always been this! This is no makeup, the other picture yesterday was a face full of makeup.”

Previously, K. also admitted to getting filler in her face. Hit play to hear her address face surgery assumptions below.

K. is still dropping fire photos to her IG feed even after the chatter. Here she is stunting in a little yellow skirt set in full glam. She looks great!

What are YOUR thoughts on K. Michelle’s response to critics of her beauty?