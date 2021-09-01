MissMercedesMorr: Parents Of Janae Gagnier Reveal Dad Discovered Her Body, Suspected Killer Was Found Alive

More details have emerged in the case of Janae Gagnier…

Gagnier, also known by her Instagram handle @MissMercedesMorr, was a Houston-area model who was found slain in her apartment Sunday. While early reports indicated police found her body during a welfare check, an interview with her parents Tuesday actually revealed that her father was the first to find her.

According to Click 2 Houston reports, Gagnier’s father Mark went to her Richmond, TX apartment on Sunday afternoon after he was unable to get her on the phone. When she didn’t answer his knock, he kicked in the door to the apartment.

“I walk in and Janae’s on the floor, and her clothes are all torn up and stuff,” Gagnier said. “I go upstairs, guy upstairs with a knife in him, still alive.” “I just couldn’t do nothing but stand there and call the police,” he added. “That’s the true story and that’s what I want out.”

According to the Fort Bend County medical examiner, Gagnier died by “strangulation and traumatic concussion”. Accorto’s death was ruled “suicide by multiple sharp force trauma.”

Police are still investigating to figure out how Accorto gained access to Gagnier’s home. In their interviews, her parents described her as very private and having taken many precautions to keep her whereabouts and identity concealed. Her father noted that many of her own friends didn’t know her name was Janae and only knew her as Mercedes.

“She’s very cautious about her surroundings,” mom Jeanetta Grover said. “Unfortunately, someone basically was stalking, and killed my baby.”

In an interview with ABC her father spoke about how he had concerns for his daughter’s safety amid her growing online presence.

“It scared the hell out of me,” said Gagnier. “My daughter was beautiful. That scared the hell out of me. And she kept trying to get more and more beautiful, she worked on it hard. That scared the hell out of me.” “My monthly conversation is, Janae you have all these followers. Some probably because they love you, some because they like your look, some more crazy, and some obsessed,” said Gagnier.

“She was so famous in her world, and so loved in ours,” Gagnier’s mother told ABC.

ABC also reported that Gagnier’s parents believed she may have been killed Saturday, the last day they spoke with her, and that Accorto was alive in her home for days and stabbed himself in the neck after hearing her father break the door down.

The home was reportedly covered in blood and DailyMail shared photos where Accorto had allegedly written on the walls with lipstick in pen. Some of the statements included, “I should have stayed in Florida,” “I wish I never loved her,””I was used for money” and “Sorry to the landlord.”





