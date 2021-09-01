Bossip Video

Heyyy Shenseea

Everyone’s buzzing over emerging Dancehall star Shenseea who continues to shine with an impressive blend of talent and beauty as one of the hottest female artists in the game.

You may recall the buzzy baddie murdering her Funk Flex freestyle that set the tone for her multiple features on “Pure Souls” (featuring Roddy Ricch) and “Ok Ok Pt 2” off Kanye’s forever-awaited “DONDA” album.

“People will SAY they support me but SHOWING that support is what counts!” she wrote on Instagram. “@kanyewest I can’t thank you enough for it all! The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc… You could’ve picked any other female artiste but you chose ME! As you said ‘This is only the beginning’ #DONDA [shout emoji] not 1 but TWO songs on this amazing album. God is great [praying hands emoji] I know the caribbean proud a me!!”

At only 24, Shenseea is steadily becoming an international sensation who dreamed of following in Rihanna’s footsteps before creating her own lane.

“I would often say as a child, ‘Hey, I want to be the next Rihanna’ or ‘I feel like I’m gonna be the next Rihanna,'” she admitted in an interview with E! News. “But as time went by, I said to myself, I don’t want to be the next Rihanna. I want to be the best version of myself. Rihanna is an inspiration, she’s one of my favorite artists. But when you love yourself and you accept yourself, you can’t be nobody else.”

