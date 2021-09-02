Bossip Video

No matter what’s going on in the entertainment world, it’s always safe to assume that, behind the scenes, Jordan Peele is somewhere working hard.

In his latest move, according to reports from Deadline, Universal Studio Group has entered a new multi-year television overall deal with producer, director and Academy Award and Emmy award-winning writer and his Monkeypaw Productions, which is headed by President Win Rosenfeld. This comes following Monkeypaw’s previous first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, which it signed back in 2018.

The also comes following the Universal released Monkeypaw and MGM produced Candyman, which reached No. 1 at the domestic box office, becoming the first movie from a Black female director (Nia DaCosta) to achieve this milestone. Peele produced and co-wrote the film with Rosenfeld and DaCosta.

Jordan Peele and Rosenfeld have established Monkeypaw Productions as the premier destination for original storytellers with content that speaks to a global audience. In this new small-screen partnership with USG, they will build on their success in the film world.

“We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate,” Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld said about the new deal. “Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.” “The term ‘visionary’ is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt,” said Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. “He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.”

In under five years, Monkeypaw has grown into a cutting-edge production company with film and television projects that have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. The company is also committed to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them. Beside Key And Peele, Monkeypaw’s other list of shows includes the Tracy Morgan comedy series, The Last O.G. at TBS and The Twilight Zone for CBS.