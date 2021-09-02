Bossip Video

The drama is so real!

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from the upcoming drama HANDS UP, set to premiere in theaters and on demand on September 3rd. The film is a powerful and timely exploration of the intersection of police violence and gang violence in Chicago through the eyes of an inner city teen.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

After his cousin is shot and killed by a white police officer in Chicago and Black Lives Matter protests spread across the city, a black inner city teen desperately fights for a way out of the most notorious murder capital of America.

Check out the clip below:





That was intense. We definitely need to see more! Will you be watching?