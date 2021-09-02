Bossip Video

Why do people keep trying Lil Nas X when he always has a comeback ready to go?

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X revealed the release date for his upcoming debut album, Montero. As if the hype for the project wasn’t already at an all-time high, he followed that up by announcing the tracklist for the project, revealing everyone he collaborated with in addition to the names of every song on the album.

We already know Jack Harlow is on the project with their hit single, “Industry Baby,” but Lil Nas X also revealed that he has songs on the album with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John. Any normal fan would simply be excited for the new music coming our way, especially considering these big features–but it wouldn’t be Twitter if someone didn’t find something wrong with his tracklist.

In response to the video announcing the songs and features, on user tweeted, “Lil Nas X’s album has no black male guest lol. Just women & white men. No agenda tho.”

The “Old Town Road” singer quickly set the record straight, writing, “maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

Luckily, people in the fan’s replies helped even more, especially one user who pointed out the obvious: a Black man is literally the star of the album. What agenda?

Plus, we can’t just ignore the way a lot of Black male artists have treated Lil Nas X since he’s come out, like Boosie and DaBaby, who…well, you know the rest. Of course, he has had some support, but that doesn’t automatically make it easy for an openly gay artist to get features from rappers when its an industry run by toxic masculinity.

On the bright side, this back-and-forth did result in a reply from Kid Cudi, who told Lil Nas X he would love to work with him.

“N***a ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain,” the singer tweeted. To which Lil Nas X replied, “U heard it here first everybody kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe.”

Montero drops on September 17. As for the deluxe version, we’ll just have to wait and see.