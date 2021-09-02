Bossip Video

Uh oh! Cardi B allegedly liked and retweeted social media posts suggesting Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade is a “liar” and got slammed in response.

In case you forgot, both Cardi B and Jade are currently entangled in a criminal case over an alleged bottle tossing brawl. Back in 2018, Cardi allegedly sent henchmen to a strip club to put hands and liquor bottles on Jade and her sister following accusations that one of them cheated with Offset. In 2019, Cardi was indicted on two counts of felony attempted assault and later pleaded not guilty.

While Cardi hasn’t directly addressed the ongoing case, fans did notice that the rapper retweeted a clip of 6ix9ine and Jade on Instagram Live with Akademiks. In the clip, Akademiks says he heard that “Cardi’s people did a number on you,” both Jade and Tekashi laughed and she said, ‘Nah. Never that.”

After people caught wind of the tweet, Cardi deleted the retweet but not before Jade herself had something to say! Scroll down to read it.

Jade used her IG stories to address Cardi’s “liar” allegations.

“A LIE?? DONT PUT WORDS IN MY MOUTH ! Everybody knows the truth including your husband . LET’S NOT TAKE IT THERE. DONT RETWEET ANYTHING ABOUT ME OR A CASE THATS FAR FROM OVER !”

So far Cardi B hasn’t directly responded to Jade, but she did tweet this: