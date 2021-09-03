Bossip Video

Alert, Ashanti!

Hip Hop fans, it looks like there’s going to be another battle for New York in the Verzuz world, and hopefully, this one won’t be as lopsided as the triple homicide that happened during the Dipset vs. The Lox battle last month. (Seriously, has a warrant even been issued for Jadakiss’ arrest yet, or nah?)

This time Bronx icon Fat Joe and Queens legend Ja Rule will be facing off live in NYC on Sept. 14.

Hip Hop producer and Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz announced the upcoming event in an Instagram post on Thursday declaring that “The summer ain’t over!!”

Ja Rule and Fat Joe also posted the event announcement on their Instagram pages with Joey Crack captioning his post, “The price just went [up] @fatjoe @verzuz @jarule.”

As Billboard pointed out, Ja Rule has released eight No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles and 17 Hot 100 songs overall. Those singles include “Always On Time,” which features Ashanti and charted on the Hot 100 list for 27 weeks after peaking at No. 1 in February 2002.

His hit song “New York,” which features his Verzuz rival Fat Joe and Dipset exterminator Jadakiss, was also a top 30 Hot 100 song peaking at No. 27 on the list in 2004.

And, of course, nobody who didn’t live under a rock that also lived under a rock in 2004 is going to forget Joe’s smash hit “Lean Back” with Terror Squad rapper Remy Ma, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks as well as the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles & Tracks chart for more than a month.

In fact, two years before the release of “Lean Back,” Fat Joe also collaborated with Ashanti on his hit single “What’s Luv,” which begs the question; Will Ashanti’s fine self be making an appearance at the upcoming Verzuz?

Anyway, tickets for the live in-person show will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.