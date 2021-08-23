Bossip Video

Oh baby!

Everyone’s still buzzing over Fat Joe’s legendary Rockefeller Center rooftop party that brought out all of the “What’s Luv?” rapper’s famous friends including Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma, LL Cool J, Diamond D, Papoose, Mary J. Blige, Dave East, Jim Jones, Shyne, Maino and more for a fun-filled night of fellowship.

But it was Her Royal Thighness Ashanti who stole the show and trended across social media with her barely-there dress that reminded everyone that she’s one of the finest 40-year-olds alive.

Draped deliciously in Louisa Ballou, Ashanti broke necks in the stunning Sex Wax dress with YSL earrings and Tom Ford shoes to complete the Tim B-styled look.

Naturally, Fat Joe went CRAZY over the head-turning dress.

Oh yes, ‘Shanti was SERVING the entire night.

Yep, she’s 40-years-old. WHEW.

You may recall Chloe Bailey rocking the same dress that can only be pulled off by a few baddies on Earth. If you didn’t know emergingdesigner Louisa Ballou, you certainly do now.

With very few moments spent outside of paradise, we’re shocked the Queen of Vacays was in town after a string of vacays including her month-long 40th birthday celebration in paradise.

The “Foolish” singer looked happier than ever in her sun-splashed habitat where she posted a mix of top-tier thirst traps and aerial shots

For years, she’s been asked how she’s been able to stay so fine over the years and recently spilled some of her priceless secrets.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood. I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food.”

One reason for her glow could be all the money she made from Verzuz sponsors Ciroc and Doritos.