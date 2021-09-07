Bossip Video

Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, in front of the camera, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about taking things to the director’s chair for some more work behind-the-scenes.

In the latest issue of British Vogue, which Zendaya graces the cover of, the actress talked about her ambitions to get into filmmaking. In the profile, written by Marisa Meltzer, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said that she would love to “figure out” directing, aspiring to make movies with Black women in the lead roles.

When asked if she has ever thought about what she could tell her future children about the current Black experience in America, Zendaya replied that she didn’t know what she would say, but hopes her output could help them to understand in some way.

“I don’t know what I’m going to tell them. Hopefully, they’ll be able to look at what I’ve done and my body of work and see it,” she said, adding that art is “a huge catalyst for change.” She went on to tie the question to her interest in stepping behind the camera someday.

“If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women,” she said. “I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f***ing become a director, man. I’m trying, I’m learning every day, I really am. There’s so much I want to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya discussed her workaholic tendencies, which will obviously only make her mission to go behind the camera more achievable.

“I hate spare time,” she said. “I just don’t know what I’m doing when I’m not working. I’m like, I don’t know what this [and here the actor waves her hands over her body] is.”

Still, after all the hard work she’s put in, Zendaya has a hard time spending money on herself–which is something she’s working on.

“My mother’s a saver, and so I try to keep that in mind. Then my dad’s like, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ kind of thing. I’m somewhere in-between.” She continued, “The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things. But I’m always like, ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow.”

Check out Zendaya’s Vogue cover story in its entirety here.