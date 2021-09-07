Bossip Video

Alright, okay! The certified beauty from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” video has stepped forward and she’s really a banger. The rapper released his highly anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy” last week on Friday and dropped the surprise video with fellow lady-loving rapper Future for fans, gaining over 13 million views so far.

The official video for “Way 2 Sexy” features Stephanie Hikaru, a 21-year-old model with a Black and Japanese background who currently resides in Hawaii.

If you’ve seen “Way 2 Sexy” already, you notice she’s featured in the scene with Drake as he raps his verse after Future’s. Drake and Stephanie portray a pirate and his damsel on a ship in the big-budget visual.

On TikTok, Stephanie has gone viral, excitedly sharing her scene from the video, accumulating over 1 million views on her own. ” Wait I’m actually in Drake’s new music video,” she wrote across the clip.

Before finding fame as a video vixen, Stephanie already was putting her beauty to use by modeling on Instagram. With over 390,000 like on TikTok, she has over 60,000 Instagram fans.

“Way 2 Sexy” also features an appearance from basketball star Kawhi Leonard and Drake with a dad-bod on a beach around a bunch of babes! It’s funny. Check it out below.