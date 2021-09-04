Bossip Video

What an eventful week we’ve had in hip hop and the fun still isn’t over! The Drake and Kanye West beef continues as The Certified Lover Boy made a shiesty move in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Drake hosted a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on the OVO Sound channel to celebrate the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy and while hosting he aired an unreleased Kanye West and André 3000 song called “Life of the Party,” which was allegedly recorded for Ye’s recent album Donda.

“Hey Miss Donda, if you ran into my mama, please tell her I said, ‘Say something’/I’m starting to believe ain’t no such thing as Heaven’s trumpets/No after-over, this is it, done/If there’s a Heaven, you would think they’d let you speak to your son,” André 3000 raps.

However, Drake technically wasn’t the first to preview this song. Ye recently broke his silence since the release of Donda and flew to Germany to interview with Bild about the album. During the interview, he talked about his purpose here on earth, learning about the best architects in Germany and helping to rebuild Chicago. While talking about new music Kanye decided to give fans a tease of this new track featuring Outkast member, André 3000 .

It’s unclear if that song was supposed to appear on Donda but instead became one of the many features that didn’t make the cut. It’s also unclear how Drake got his hands on the track but it’s very obvious why he decided to leak it!

If you listen closely you can hear Kanye mentioning Drake by name as he addresses his group chat with Virgil Abloh and their rumored joint album Calabasas is the New Abu Dhabi.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit,” Kanye raps before adding, “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”

Not sure if Drake’s team thought this thing through as it seems that leaking the song backfired on him. Fans weigh in on Twitter with high praises towards Kanye and 3 Stacks, naming it one of the best songs from the Donda era already!

“That Kanye x Andre 3000 record sounding more fire than CLB and Donda albums combined… I want THAT,” rapper Emilio Rojas.

Drake not only released Kanye’s new music but he previewed some new tracks of his own that didn’t appear on CLB. During his Sound 42 radio show, Drake debuted his remix of Playboi Carti’s previously leaked track “One Day,” as well as a collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema called “Mention Me.”

As the beef continued through the night into Saturday morning, it appeared that Drake wasn’t done. He posted a menacing photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Waste Removal” and fans caught on to the shots thrown directly at Kanye.

We’re sure the beef and back and forth won’t stop here. The next move is on Ye so we’ll patiently wait to see how this all plays out. In the meantime take a listen to Donda and Certified Lover Boy and let us know which album you like the most!